Victim transported to hospital after stabbing, 18-year-old man facing charges

A Hanover, Ont. man is left with potentially life-altering injuries after being stabbed following an overnight argument, police said on Thursday.

According to the Hanover Police Service, officers were called to the 300-block of 11th Avenue on Wednesday at 11:40 p.m. for a report of a stabbing, with a male victim bleeding on the sidewalk.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 30-year-old man from Hanover suffering from several stab wounds and in serious condition.

The victim was transported to local hospital where he was stabilized, and then later airlifted to a trauma centre in London, Ont. for surgery.

Police said the victim’s injuries are serious and potentially life-altering, but not life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man, also from Hanover, was identified by police as a suspect and arrested by police early Thursday morning at his residence without issue.

Police said the accused has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous to public peace.

The investigation revealed that both men were known to each other, and that an argument had taken place before the stabbing occurred.

Officers later searched the suspect’s residence, and located the knife they said was used in the attack.

The investigation was also done with assistance from the West Grey Police Service who secured several crime scenes, while the OPP’s Mount Forest Identification Unit completed forensic examinations.

The accused was remanded into custody and held at his bail hearing on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and Hanover police ask anyone with information to contact police or Grey-Bruce Crime Stoppers.