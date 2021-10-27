Victim was beaten while sleeping at home, Kapuskasing police say
Ontario Provincial Police in Kapuskasing released security cam footage this week of a suspect responsible for an assault June 20 that took place while the victim was sleeping.
The incident took place on Lang Avenue in the early morning hours, police said in a news release.
"Further investigation revealed that a person entered a residence and assaulted the victim while he was sleeping causing several injuries," police said.
"The assault was captured on video."
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the Kapuskasing OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online.
www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca
"Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000," police said.
