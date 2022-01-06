Victims allegedly pay deposit on invalid lease agreements: WRPS

Police are investigating after six people paid deposits to sublet apartments in Waterloo, only to find out the lease agreements were invalid.

Between October and November last year, police said a suspect posted a rental advertisement on social media for sublets at 130 Columbia St. West and 365 Albert St.

According to a news release, six people were contacted on social media about the possible rentals. They were asked to sign a lease and e-transfer a down payment to secure the rental.

Each of the victims went to the address and found out their lease agreements weren’t valid.

Police believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.