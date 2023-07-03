Victims assaulted, shot during home invasion in Bradford, suspects wanted

South Simcoe Police are searching for four suspects in connection to a home invasion, robbery and shooting in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police responded to the home in the West Park Avenue and Professor Day Drive area at around 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators said four masked suspects broke into the home, assaulting two men in their early 20s. One of the victims was also shot and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the second man was uninjured in the invasion.

South Simcoe Police said the suspects stole several items from the home and used two SUVs in the incident, one black and the other white.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Male, Black, skinny, short curly hair, possibly dreadlocks, wearing a puffy jacket

Suspect #2: Male, Black, skinny, wearing a black sweater

Suspect #3: Male, Black, large build

Suspect #4: Male, Black, wearing a blue sweater

Police believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information, security or dashcam footage is asked to contact police.