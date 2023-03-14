iHeartRadio

Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges


More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
