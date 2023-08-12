Victims identified in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide

On Tuesday residents of small northern Ontario community of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks.

In a news release Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the victims as 33-year-old Lea Thompson and 37-year-old Kyle Robertson, both of Kirkland Lake.

Police have not said how they were killed or whether there are any suspects in the case.

Investigators said previously that they believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

The victims were found Aug. 8 shortly before 8 p.m., when OPP attended a residence on Kirkpatrick Street to for a wellness check.

“Officers located two deceased individuals, one male and one female,” said police.

Police are investigating the homicides in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with video surveillance/vehicle dash cam footage showing any part of Kirkpatrick Street and surrounding area, between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, is asked to contact the Kirkland Lake OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

In an interview with CTV News on Wednesday, Kirkland Lake Mayor Stacy Wight acknowledged that her community has issues with drug addition just as there are in communities across the north – but people need to know that there are resources available to help.

"We do know that these acts of violence were not random," said Wight.

"We do believe that our community remains as safe as it always has been and again we just urge people who are in crisis to seek out the resources they need."