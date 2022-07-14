Victims lose nearly $1 million in eastern Ontario investment scam, police say

A Westport, Ont. man is facing fraud charges in connection to an investment scam that cost victims in eastern Ontario nearly $1 million.

Ontario Provincial Police say an individual reported in June 2021 that they invested approximately $100,000 with an individual who claimed to be a financial investor offering a variety of services under the business name Mulville and Company.

The accused was working in Grenville County, Leeds County, Rideau Lakes Township, the city of Brockville and the city of Kingston, police said on Thursday.

Investigators identified six additional victims, having lost an estimated $800,000.

Raymond Mulville, 27, of Westport is facing 13 charges, including fraud over $5,000 and possessions of proceeds of property obtained by crime.