Victims of 2021 Lynn Valley stabbing spree recall terrifying moments in New Westminster courtroom

Crown and defence lawyers have made a joint proposal suggesting the man who stabbed a woman to death in Lynn Valley in 2021, remain behind bars for 15 years before being eligible for parole.

“Keep in mind this is a life sentence, so this period in eligibility of 15 years, it doesn’t mean that he’ll be able to receive parole, the Parole Board remains the ultimate referee in this situation,” said Georges Rivard, a part of the defence counsel.

On the second day of an emotional sentencing hearing in New Westminster court, three more victims read statements about how the terrifying stabbing spree in Lynn Valley two years ago forever changed their lives.

Yannick Bandaogo killed a 20-year-old woman and severely injuring six others on March 27, 2021.

Bandaogo was expected to make a statement Thursday afternoon, but it’s since been pushed to Friday. His mother is also expected to provide a written statement as well.

The 20-year-old’s mother-in-law took the stand Thursday morning to share how the devastating death has caused significant "heartache and loneliness.”

“There are no words to describe the devastation this monster has caused to so many people,” the woman shared, stopping inbetween tears.

“She was one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met. Her beautiful spirit will forever live inside my heart and in all who knew and loved her, a reminder of all that is good in this world -- that you will never kill,” she said.

The injured victims range in age from 22 to 78.

The names of the murdered woman and her family members are under a publication ban.

“It’s important for the victim to tell the impacts it’s had on them and their family and community, and the judge and the accused can hear first-hand what exactly happened and the impacts,” Crown Counsel Jean-Benoit Deschamps said on the first day of the hearing.

Bangaogo pleaded guilty to a series of charges, including second degree murder, earlier this year.

Second degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, but the judge will weigh sentencing arguments to determine when Bangaogo would be eligible to apply for parole — between the range of 10 to 25 years.

The hearing was expected to last until Friday, but the judge shared it will likely be delayed into next week.

“Right now he’s listening very carefully and listening to everything. His state of mind is the realization he’s entered his guilty plea and he knows he has to go through the sentencing process,” said Rivard.

The Parole Board of Canada would then have to decide if it should be granted, once an offender becomes eligible.

So far, a motive behind the stabbings has not been publically discussed, but police confirmed Bandaogo had self-inflicted wounds when he was arrested at the scene.

Defence lawyers told reporters they’ll be able to share some details behind a potential motive on Friday.

Two psychiatric reports that were done in March and May of 2023 were shared Thursday.

Both reports found he has anti-social personality trouble.

To determine that condition in a psychiatric assessment, a person must meet at least three out of seven traits. Bandaogo met all seven, including absence of remorse, and aggressive behavior.

The court also heard about his prior encounters with the law beginning in 2014, including while he was in custody in March and February for assaulting a peace officer.

“It gives us and the judge and the court detail of his criminal history and about how it’s not his first encounter with the criminal justice system,” said Jean-Benoit Deschamps, with the Crown Counsel.

The entire hearing has taken place in French, including in May when he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

His guilty plea waived his right to a trial that would have been scheduled to last 10 weeks.