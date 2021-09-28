Victims of an apartment fire in Collingwood identified

The OPP released the names of the two people who died in an apartment building fire at the Shannon Towers in Collingwood.

Police say 61-year-old Collingwood resident Mary McOuat was pronounced dead after a fire broke out overnight on Mon., Sept. 20, at the building on Tenth Street.

Ruth Hall, 89, also from Collingwood, was taken to the hospital where she passed away. Police say Hall lived in a separate unit. The coroner said smoke inhalation was a contributing factor in her death.

The OPP says the fire is not suspicious, but no cause has been released yet, and the joint investigation by Ontario Fire Marshal and the Collingwood Crime Unit is complete.

More than 50 residents were displaced because of the blaze.

The fire department coordinated moving residents to the Central Park arena, and the Red Cross and Salvation Army were offering support in the interim.

Mark Hales with Realstar Management tells CTV News they have been working closely with their insurer, restoration team, the Collingwood Fire Department and city officials on a timeline to allow residents to return to their apartments.

"We know this is an incredibly difficult time for our tenants and their families," Hales says. "While there are several apartments that require extensive restoration, we anticipate the majority of residents to be allowed to return to the building in the next few days."

Hales notes they need municipal approvals before anyone can return to their homes.

Three units remain uninhabitable.