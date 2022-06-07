Victims of brazen shooting in Richmond, B.C., were young men known to police

Days after two people were killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Richmond, B.C., homicide investigators have identified the victims as two young men who were known to police.

Kevin Allaraj, 23, and Jeevan Saepan, 22, were gunned down in a parkade on Ackroyd Road between Minoru Boulevard and No. 3 Road shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Both men died at the scene.

Authorities released the victims' names on Tuesday, and asked anyone with information that can help the investigation into their deaths to come forward.

In a news release, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the "background activities and associations of both victims are being looked into" as police canvass the area of the shooting for witnesses and video.

The information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and linked to gang activity, according to IHIT.

Authorities also revealed a vehicle that was found burning in Surrey, near 114 Street and 96A Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Sgt. David Lee said the circumstances of the crime show "a disregard of greater public safety, and that criminal activities cross city boundaries."

"IHIT is taking full advantage of the resources of the integrated teams and regional RCMP detachments," Lee said in a statement.

Authorities asked anyone with dashcam or CCTV video taken from the areas around the shooting or fire on Saturday morning to come forward. Investigators also want to speak with any witnesses from either location.