Victims of deadly Bradford collision identified

Police identified the victims of a deadly collision in Bradford as a man and woman, both seniors, from Toronto.

Investigators say an 84-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman were travelling north along County Road 27 late Thursday morning when a southbound vehicle veered into their lane and crashed into their car near the 3rd Line.

Police say the second vehicle, driven by a 28-year-old Brampton man, was travelling at a "high rate of speed" when it struck the senior's car.

"A fire broke out in the northbound vehicle as it came to rest," South Simcoe Police stated in a release. "Motorists that arrived on scene rendered assistance prior to the arrival of emergency crews."

Both seniors in the northbound vehicle died of their injuries.

The Brampton man was taken to a Toronto area hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

Officers have notified both families of those involved.

It remains unclear why the Brampton man's vehicle entered the northbound lane.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was travelling on County Road 27 and witnessed the collision or the vehicles prior, or anyone with dash cam footage, to contact the South Simcoe Police Service.