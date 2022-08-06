Victims of double shooting found in car on Highway 1 in Burnaby

One man has died and another is injured after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Saturday.

Officers were called to Highway 1 near the westbound Kensington Avenue exit by the surviving victim of the shooting around 2:30 p.m., according to the Burnaby RCMP.

"Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened, and how far the vehicle with both victims inside travelled before the driver pulled over," says a statement from the detachment, adding the driver is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the shooting is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, adding that a vehicle believed to be linked to the slaying was found on fire on Eastlawn Drive in Burnaby.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. The highway exit and one westbound lane were closed for more than six hours.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).