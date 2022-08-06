Victims of double shooting found in car on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One man has died and another is injured after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Saturday.
Officers were called to Highway 1 near the westbound Kensington Avenue exit by the surviving victim of the shooting around 2:30 p.m., according to the Burnaby RCMP.
"Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened, and how far the vehicle with both victims inside travelled before the driver pulled over," says a statement from the detachment, adding the driver is believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they believe the shooting is linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, adding that a vehicle believed to be linked to the slaying was found on fire on Eastlawn Drive in Burnaby.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in. The highway exit and one westbound lane were closed for more than six hours.
Anyone with information is urged to call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448).
-
Students struggle to find housing near universitiesMore rooms are available on university campuses this year but some students in Halifax are still struggling to find housing.
-
New film studio coming to the SaultA Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.