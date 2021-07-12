Victims of homicide and fatal crash north of Gatineau, Que. were mother and son: police

Police in Quebec say a woman who was killed in the community of Kitigan Zibi and a teenager who died in a car crash nearby were mother and son.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) say a woman was found dead late Sunday night in the Algonquin community north of Ottawa. Police said the victim’s body bore traces of violence.

A few minutes later, around 11:45 p.m., there was a fatal crash on Route 105 near Kazabazua. One of the two drivers, a teenager, was killed.

Police believe that one of the vehicles involved in the crash could be linked to the homicide in Kitigan Zibi.

Sûreté du Québec identified the woman as 44-year-old Shannon Ferguson. Police did not name the teenager who died but said he is believed to be the victim's son.

The investigation into both incidents and any possible links is ongoing, police said.

"The car belongs to the mother and [the] son was driving the vehicle," said Sgt. Marc Tessier. "That’s why we’re trying to determine exactly the role and what’s related between the two incidents. Is the son involved in the homicide or not? It’s very too early to tell."