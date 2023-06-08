Victims of serious crash east of Calgary identified as sisters from France

RCMP say two victims injured in a horrific crash east of Calgary earlier this week were family members visiting from France.

EMS and Mounties from the Airdrie RCMP detachment responded to the collision in the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564, north of Dalroy, Alta., just after 2 p.m. on June 6.

RCMP say a semi travelling south on Highway 9 hit an SUV that crossed in front of it as it headed east on Highway 564.

The driver of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to hospital in critical condition by STARS air ambulance, while the lone passenger was taken to hospital by ground ambulance in critical condition.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

"The SUV’s 29-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger remain in critical condition," said RCMP in a Thursday news release. "They are sisters, and residents of France."

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision, RCMP said.

The hamlet of Dalroy is located in Rocky View County, about 20 kilometres east of Calgary.