Victims recovering after stabbing in St. Boniface

Police are searching for suspects after a stabbing in St. Boniface Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was notified around 2 a.m. on Sept. 16, responding to the corner of Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue for a stabbing call.

Officers found three male victims, two of them suffering from multiple serious stab wounds. Police provided emergency medical care until the victims could be taken to hospital. Two were transported in unstable condition, but have since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators have determined the victims were walking to their vehicle when they were confronted by four men.

Police say the armed suspects tried to rob the victims, stabbing them with a knife in the process.

The victims fled and called police.

The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).