Victims slashed, stabbed during violent home invasion robberies in Scarborough

A man and a woman, both from Toronto, are each facing several charges following a series of violent home invasion robberies in Scarborough.

The incidents all happened on Friday, May 27, at about 2:30 a.m., in the Cliffcrest area, near Kingston and McCowan roads.

According to Toronto police, the suspects attended a residential unit and broke through the door.

The male suspect then reportedly produced a knife and demanded the occupant hand over cash. He allegedly slashed a male resident when he refused to comply.

Both suspects then fled to the unit next door, police said.

This time, they allegedly knocked on the door and forced their way inside.

Police said the male suspect once again demanded cash and threatened the victim with a knife. A struggle ensued, which resulted in the victim suffering cuts to his arm.

Police said in the end cash was provided to the suspects, who fled to a third unit.

They then knocked and forced their way into a third unit, police said.

Once again, the male suspect pulled a knife and demanded cash. When the victim refused, the male suspect allegedly stabbed him in the chest

Both suspects then fled the building.

Officers from 43 Division rushed to the scene, and located and arrested Derek Prempeh, 29, and Tonya Hambly, 38.

The accused are each facing three counts of robbery with a weapon and assault with a weapon, while Prempeh is facing three additional counts of fail to comply.

They both appeared in court on May 27.

Anyone with information can contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.