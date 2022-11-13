Victoria airport adds 2nd ride-hailing service

Travellers to and from Victoria International Airport now have another ride-hailing option to get to their destination.

Richmond-based ride-hailing company KABU began operating at the airport last week, according to a news release from YYJ.

"The airport is pleased to welcome KABU," said Rod Hunchak, the airport's director of business development and community relations, in the release.

"As air travel continues to rebound and we see more passengers at YYJ, we are excited to offer new ground transportation options for travellers."

KABU CEO Austin Zhang said the company has seen "tremendous growth" since it launched in the Victoria area in October.

The company has provided more than two million trips to 200,000 customers, mostly in its original operating area of Metro Vancouver, Zhang said.

"We’re excited to finally bring to Greater Victoria residents and visitors the type of on-demand services they have been looking for," he said in the airport's release.

KABU is the second ride-hailing company to serve YYJ. The first, Lucky To Go, launched airport service in May.

The ride-hailing industry's largest companies – Uber and Lyft – are not currently licensed to operate in Greater Victoria.

Uber is hoping to launch in the city by purchasing a licence that was previously awarded to a startup called ReRyde.

If that purchase is approved by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board, Uber says it wants to be ready to hit the road running. The company held a recruiting event in Victoria earlier this month to attract drivers ahead of what it hopes will be a late-2022 launch date.

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island's Wells Gaetz