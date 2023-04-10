Victoria and Saanich amalgamation study back on track after pandemic hiatus

Research into what amalgamation could look like for the two largest municipalities in Greater Victoria is back underway, following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2018, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich asked residents if they would support exploring amalgamation between the two municipalities.

"That was well supported in both communities and in early 2019 a terms of reference was developed to get that process started," said Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock, while speaking with Victoria radio station CFAX-1070 on Monday.

"But of course, 2020 came, there was a pandemic and it put a chill on most of those activities," he said.

That process is now back on the table, however, with a citizens' assembly soon to be formed. That 48-person assembly will be tasked with researching the benefits and disadvantages of amalgamating the two municipalities.

Murdock says the research won't be limited to only considering complete amalgamation. The assembly can recommend that the two municipalities simply combine some services if there's room to improve efficiency.

"I don't know that they will come back with a recommendation to go all in," said Murdock. "Certainly that's what they're going to explore."

"At the very least what they're going to come back with is a set of recommendations around where we would be better served by putting services together, where we could create more efficiencies, and where a model would make sense to have a single service provider, a single entity," he said.

LENGTHY PROCESS

Murdock says the citizens' assembly will be made up of 21 members from Victoria and 27 members from Saanich, which is "roughly proportionate to our population."

"That will happen on a sort of civic lottery system, names will be drawn and people will be brought in to participate in that process," he said.

The mayor says it will take a number of weeks to teach the citizens' assembly about what municipality responsibilities include, and what the scope of their research will be, once it is formed.

At this point, Victoria and Saanich are beginning to look for a consultant to help form the citizens' assembly.

"Our expectation is by the time it gets going to the time it goes before council is about 18 months. And then we have an opportunity to put that in front of voters," said Murdock.

The entire process is budgeted at $750,000, with Victoria, Saanich and the B.C. government providing $250,000 each.

Last week, committees from Saanich and Victoria met to reconfirm their commitment to the project.

"Now, after over four years since voters gave us that direction, we're now going to get that process kicked off," said Murdock.

"I'm really pleased to see this finally getting underway," he said.

"To honour our commitment and obligations set forth by the voters, have the work get underway to explore what might occur if we were to put the two municipalities together, or look at what opportunities exist for better service alignment – or if we were to offer a single source of service."