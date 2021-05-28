Victoria artist's paintings bound for the moon

Artist Mark Heine is accustomed to showing his paintings in galleries all over the world, but he never thought that his works would be included in a collection destined for the moon.

The Victoria artist says how two paintings came to be included in the out-of-this-world Codex Lunar collection was almost cosmic in proportion.

“It’s actually a strange coincidence of events that came about to bring this together,” said Heine. “I was in a publication called 50 Memorable Painters of 2015 and when the Lunar Codex project began it just happened that that publication with my images was chosen.”

Heine’s paintings “Imminent” and “Duress” are two of 83 works he has called “Sirens.” He says the series was created to capture humanity’s dependence on the ocean.

“These works are visualizations of key moments in a coming book that I have,” said Heine. “It’s about mankind’s destructive relationship with the natural world we live in.”

Heine says the idea for the series of paintings and the book came from his need to encourage environmental stewardship among today’s youth. He says by creating the works he is hoping to encourage young people to change their view of the environment and effect positive change.

“The story line is about these young Sirens that are aquatic beings that are suffering because of how we are treating the world’s oceans,” said Heine. “I’m creating a story that can capture young people’s interest with an underlying message of sustainability and environmental thinking.”

Heine says he finds it ironic that the paintings he created about taking care of the planet are bound for the moon. He says the idea that his works will live forever on the lunar surface is mind boggling.

“The Renaissance seems old to me, but that’s a drop in the bucket compared to lunar time,” said Heine. “It’s going to be there forever and it’s strange to imagine that and it’s fascinating that it’s going to be off the planet.”

Heine says it is surreal to think that the paintings will be on the lunar surface for someone or some being to discover in the future. He says the contrast of a world that is constantly changing to the moon, which remains constant, makes it an ideal time capsule.

“I think it’s important that in the future when people view this, that environmental stewardship is an important message to preserve,” said Heine. “The idea that some of my work about trying to take care of the earth we live on now is going to the moon is kind of strange.”

The 2015 publication including images of Heine’s paintings will be super-compressed in digital form as payload for the Peregrine Lander. The Lunar Codex Collection includes works from 3,000 writers, musicians and artists worldwide that is scheduled to be sent to the moon in December.

More of Heine’s work can be viewed on his website.