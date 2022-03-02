Victoria Avenue house fire causes $250,000 in damages

Careless disposal of smoking materials is to blame for an early morning house fire that caused $250,000 in damages, Windsor fire officials say.

Windsor fire crews responded to an upgraded working fire in the 3600 block of Victoria Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguish the blaze.

While there were no injuries reported, two people have been displaced.

Update on fire in the 3600 block of Victoria Ave. Fire under control. *MC