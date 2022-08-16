Victoria Bottle Depot accepting beverage returns as donations for Tour de Rock
Greater Victoria Bottle Depots are stepping up to help raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society's Cops For Cancer Tour de Rock event.
The fundraiser is happening now through September with proceeds from donated beverage contains going to support this year's campaign.
Donation bins have been set up outside the Saanich and Victoria Bottle Depot locations for a quick drop off.
Staff are hoping to top last year's fundraiser total of nearly $27,000.
"I think our goal for this year, $30,000, is very, very doable," said Matthew Martin, general manager of the Bottle Depot.
"The Greater Victoria area has been very, very generous in its donations and we look forward to them continuing in those donations this year," he said.
"You know, everybody has been touched by cancer," said Martin "I think it's an important cause and I think we can make a real difference if we're participating."
This year marks the 25th time Tour de Rock riders will be supporting the fight against childhood cancer.
This year's ride kicks off on Sept. 24 in Port Alice and will include CTV Vancouver Island's Anna McMillan as a rider.
