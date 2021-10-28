Victoria brewery looks to make a 'Brave Noise' with new charity beer

A Vancouver Island brewery is joining an international movement that aims to promote inclusivity in the beer industry.

To participate, brewers from around the world are invited to brew their own version of the "Brave Noise Pale Ale" and make a commitment to long-term work on inclusion in the industry.

"By brewing this beer, your brewery is standing in solidarity with those who shared their stories about mistreatment and who are survivors of gender discrimination, racism, sexual assault, and harassment within the industry," organizers of the movement write on their website.

Victoria's Herald Street Brew Works has joined the project, and will be releasing its brew in December.

"We need to be better at creating a safer industry for all people from all marginalized populations," said Herald Street's Jake Clark.

"Beer is the everyperson's drink and is something that should be inclusive to all."

In addition to brewing the beer, breweries participating in the Brave Noise project are required to adopt and publish a code of conduct that "supports an inclusive environment and outlines what resources are available" for staff and customers.

Organizers also require participants to make a donation to a relevant charitable organization. More than half of the proceeds from sales of the beer is the recommended amount.

Herald Street will celebrate the launch of its brew with an event at its brewery, a panel discussion and safe space training. Proceeds from the beer will be donated to local charities that support marginalized populations.