Victoria brewpub to blast off with 10th anniversary Moon Fest party
A Victoria brewpub is gearing up to celebrate 10 years in business in the city's Rock Bay neighbourhood.
The Moon Under Water brewery and distillery is planning a three-day Moon Fest party with kid-friendly events over the Labour Day weekend.
The festivities kick off Friday, Sept. 2 with a pub night, featuring live music, food and drink specials from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Then on Saturday the brewery is taking over the parking lot at 350 Bay St. for an outdoor party with a barbecue, games, activities and live bands.
The outdoor gathering continues Sunday and will feature an arts and crafts market and live DJ.
All outdoor spaces are dog-friendly and admission to the party is by donation to benefit the Victoria Humane Society.
Street parking will be available on John, Bay and Turner streets.
A full lineup of bands and craft market vendors is available on the pub's website.
The Moon Under Water opened its doors in 2012 and has been family-owned and operated ever since.
