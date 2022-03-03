Victoria businesses support Ukraine through creative initiatives

Watching the conflict in Ukraine has many people on Vancouver Island wondering how they can help from afar.

It's a question that some Greater Victoria business owners have gone creative lengths to answer.

Throughout the month of March, SPINCO Vancouver Island is hosting classes where all of the proceeds will go to humanitarian aid through the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

"$10 from every rider will go towards that foundation, which is pretty incredible," said Katie Fetting, SPINCO Vancouver Island assistant manager.

"People come here every day, and if you have the opportunity to also do it for a good cause, why not?" she said. "Any time we as a business can give back to any form of a community whether it’s local, national, or international is something we will always do."

Those who don't want to spin can snack to support Ukraine.

Mosi Bakery in Saanich is donating all of the proceeds from its Ukrainian flag cookies to the Red Cross.

"The whole world is gathering around and supporting a small country… sending the message to Russia saying what’s happening isn’t right," said Stefano Mosi, owner of Mosi Bakery.

The conflict strikes close to home for Mosi, who's grandparents left their bakery in Italy during the Second World War.

"Since they thought there was going to be an invasion, they ended up having to give up the business and walking away from it," he said.

The two Greater Victoria businesses are just some of many that are doing their best to support Ukraine.

"People just want to lend a hand where they can, so we’ll do our best," said Mosi.