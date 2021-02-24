Victoria police have arrested one man after a city bylaw vehicle was damaged with a sledgehammer.

Police were called to Beacon Hill Park after bylaw officers reported that a man had smashed their truck window with a sledgehammer.

They say the man was found and arrested after he fled into the park on a bicycle.

Police say the man was later released with a court date.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

A spokesperson for the city says the bylaw officers are being supported by management and the health and safety team.