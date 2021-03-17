A blind national Paralympic athlete says she has been contacted by a Victoria cab company after one of their drivers reportedly dropped her off at the wrong address and sped away.

Victoria Nolan says she ordered a taxi from Yellow Cab on March 10 to take her to an appointment. Once the cab arrived, she says the driver hassled her about her guide dog, then dropped her off at the wrong address.

She says the driver had agreed to walk her to the front door of her appointment, but sped off once she exited the vehicle.

"I don’t understand how a person can do that to someone," she told CTV News last week.

Now Nolan says that Yellow Cab has contacted her in an effort to make amends.

She says that the company has offered her a full refund and has suspended the driver for three days. The driver is also required to retake accessibility training, according to the company.

Yellow Cab also told Nolan that it will be making a donation to the CNIB Foundation, which trains guide dogs in Canada.