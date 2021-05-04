Victoria care home outbreak declared over; 1 resident dead

Vancouver Island’s health authority says a COVID-19 outbreak that killed one person at a Victoria long-term care home is now over.

Island Health declared an end to the outbreak at Mount St. Mary Hospital on Tuesday.

The outbreak had been declared on April 21 when a resident and a staff member contracted the coronavirus. The resident later died of the illness, Island Health has confirmed.

With the outbreak now over, Island Health says the long-term care home will once again allow social visits throughout the facility, effective Tuesday.

Admissions and transfers to the care home will also resume, as will communal dining at the facility.

Mount St. Mary is a not-for-profit care home that is operated by the Marie Esther Society.