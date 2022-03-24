Victoria Classic Boat Festival to return to Inner Harbour after 2-year hiatus
Anticipation is building for the Victoria Classic Boat Festival, which is set to return to the Inner Harbour after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers with the Maritime Museum of B.C. expect to host 100 classic boats and 10,000 people for the festival's 43rd year.
"We’ll have the Inner Harbour open for visitors to wander around the boats," said museum events and development coordinator Anya Baker. "Some will allow visitors to visit on the vessels."
This year’s festival will include a costume contest, a sail past, and a visit from the 'Ex-B.C. Forest Service Vessel Squadron,' which will show off its fleet.
“They were all forestry boats in B.C.," said Baker of the squadron. "They’re now under private ownership but they still get together as a squadron and they go to lots of boat shows and events, so we're very excited to work with them and have them all here."
The festival takes place over the Labour Day weekend from Sept. 2 to 4.
Registration for boaters who want to take part is now open at the Victoria Classic Boat Festival website.
