Victoria Clipper could see service disruptions this summer, union warns

Workers who operate the Clipper passenger ferry between Victoria and Seattle say the slow pace of contract bargaining with their employer could mean disruptions to the ferry service before the end of summer.

A statement Tuesday from Unifor Local 114, which represents more than 4,500 workers in B.C. and Alberta, says Clipper workers are seeking wage increases, scheduling adjustments and more job security.

The union has 25 members on the Victoria side of the Clipper's operations, including workers in customer service, ticketing, baggage handling and docking.

"The Clipper's negotiators seem to be stuck in a pandemic concessionary mindset," said Unifor national president Lana Payne said in the statement.

"Ferry ridership has rebounded from COVID-19. The company simply has no excuse to drag its feet on a fair contract for workers."

A spokesperson for the company could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The union says it brought in a conciliator to help bring the two parties closer to an agreement but says the company only agreed to meet for three days.

"The Clipper is a key part of the region's tourism. The workers responsible for the smooth operation of ferry services deserve a fair agreement," Unifor's western region director Gavin McGarrigle said.

The union says Fast Reliable Seaways (FRS), the German company that bought the Clipper ferry service in 2016, has been difficult to work with.

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 315,000 workers across many sectors of the economy.