Victoria Clipper resumes service to Seattle
The Clipper ferry resumes service between Victoria and Seattle on Thursday following an annual winter maintenance period.
The fast ferry will operate from Thursday to Monday until April 3, before starting its daily service on April 6.
The restart comes after Washington State Ferries announced this week its ferry service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, Wash., would not resume until at least 2030.
The international ferry operated continuously for nearly a century until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state ferry service to halt operations.
Washington State Ferries says the decision not to restore service for at least seven years is due to a lack of staff and the retirement of state vessels.
"This is difficult news to receive," Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said Tuesday in reaction to the news.
"There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020," the mayor added.
The Sidney-Anacortes ferry launched in 1922 with a converted kelp carrier docking at the base of Sidney's Beacon Avenue.
Washington State Ferries, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, holds a lease on the Sidney ferry terminal through to 2031.
-
Calle Jarnkrok scores game-winner for Toronto Maple Leafs in 2-1 win over Calgary FlamesCalle Jarnkrok scored the game-winner for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 2-1 victory over the host Calgary Flames on Thursday.
-
Plane bound for Calgary from Kamloops, B.C., makes emergency landing along the wayThere were some tense moments for 75 passengers and crew on a flight from Kamloops, B.C., destined for Calgary on Thursday.
-
'Our reality:' Finance minister wants review of Alberta's volatile revenue structureAlberta's finance minister says he would like to see a panel formed within the next year and a half to address the province's often volatile revenue structure.
-
Suspects arrested in connection with recent Calgary gun violence charged, identified by policeCalgary police have named the two men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the community of Douglasdale and another shooting in the East Village months before.
-
A tear in your beer: Get set for a tax hike on boozeThe price we pay for booze could soon be going up, with a lofty tax hike scheduled to take effect April 1. So, whether it’s a pint with your mates, a glass of wine at home, or shopping for spirits at the LCBO, you may have to dig deeper to enjoy your adult beverages.
-
Timmins Police Service to soon release details of its new recruitment and retention planThe Timmins Police Services Board wants to reassure the public and Timmins Police Service employees that a plan to recruit and retain more officers is soon to be released to the public.
-
Northern pharmacies concerned about not getting medications on time from their supplierIroquois Falls pharmacies tell CTV that deliveries of medication from their distributor, McKesson Canada, have been arriving late for several months.
-
Company's cocaine approval claim fuels Vancouver dispensary outrageA B.C. company's announcement that it has received Health Canada approval to possess, produce, sell and distribute cocaine prompted outrage at the provincial legislature Thursday.
-
U of M researchers join group to better prepare Canada for another pandemicResearchers at the University of Manitoba are a part of a group working to help Canada be better prepared for a pandemic by focusing on a bottleneck exposed by COVID-19.