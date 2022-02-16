Victoria Clipper to resume Seattle sailings in April
The Victoria Clipper is set to resume its ferry service between the capital city and Seattle, Wash., starting in April.
Clipper Vacations CEO David Gudgel says the federal government's change to entry requirements were instrumental in bringing the service back into operation, starting April 15.
Ottawa announced Tuesday it was eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, starting Feb. 28.
The Clipper is planning to operate for the remainder of 2022 on a reduced scheduled, making only one roundtrip per day as opposed to the usual two trips.
The Clipper ceased sailings in March 2020, at the outset of the pandemic, and briefly tried to resume the service last fall before abandoning the plan due to the onerous entry requirements, particularly the PCR test.
"We had made the decision on Monday, and announced to our employees on Monday, that we were going to start on [April 15] no matter what," Gudgel told CTV News on Wednesday.
"The timing just ended up being great because yesterday we received confirmation that the PCR portion of the requirement was being lifted."
The Clipper CEO says the company relies on advanced bookings to operate profitably and he is hopeful for a busy spring and summer season.
-
Sudbury man looking to swim around Manitoulin this summerSudbury teacher Matthieu Bonin is on a mission. The open-water swimmer has quit his full-time job to swim around Manitoulin Island this summer to raise funds for multiple sclerosis.
-
Waiting longer, getting sicker: Cardiologists reveal ballooning waits for surgery in B.C.The province's cardiologists are revealing that most patients waiting for heart surgery in British Columbia are waiting beyond their recommended wait time to go under the knife, and that means patients are getting sicker and needing emergency care more often.
-
Giant snowman in Timmins melts heartsStep aside Frosty, there's a new snowman in town. Rolly is 45 feet tall with eyes, nose and limbs made of birch trees. He's named after the snowman maker's father.
-
Alberta border arrests speak to larger Canadian concern: federal safety ministerCanada's safety minister says a group with allegedly violent motives that was arrested at a border blockade in southern Alberta speaks to broader concerns.
-
Ottawa police board chair ousted in dramatic city council meetingMayor Jim Watson faced angry criticism from councillors, including one calling for him to resign, during a heated and emotional debate on the future of the Ottawa Police Services Board Wednesday night.
-
Prominent northerners donate to ongoing trucker protest in OttawaThe president and owner of Killarney Mountain Lodge is one of the top donors listed on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo in support of the ongoing trucker convoy protest in Ottawa.
-
Doctors Manitoba endorses nature prescriptions offering national park passes to patientsA program that allows Canadian doctors to prescribe national park passes to their patients has received the endorsement of Doctors Manitoba.
-
Water safety warnings issued with messy weather on the wayA mixed bag of stormy weather over the next few days has both the London Fire Department and the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority issuing warnings about water safety.
-
RCMP say protester facing $2,300 fine after confrontation with students outside Oliver high schoolA anti-mandate protestor who confronted students outside an Oliver high school last week will face a $2,300 fine, according to the RCMP.