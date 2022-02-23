Victoria community association fundraising to open new child-care centres

A local community association is looking for help opening up new child-care centres in the Oaklands area of Victoria.

"Help us Grow our Family Tree" is the theme of a fundraising campaign by the Oaklands Community Association, which will help meet the growing demand for child-care in the community.

The funds will go to the new Hamilton Park Childcare Centre, which features two brand new portable classrooms, and is across the street from the community association and Oaklands Elementary School.

The child-care centre is built and is fully licensed, but it lacks funding to get it fully operational.

The non-profit Oaklands Community Association already offers child-care services at the site. However, with more funding it could provide infant and toddler care, and expand into pre-school and after school care.

The goal is to raise $20,000 before the end of April, and CFAX Santa’s Anonymous has offered to match the donations up to $20,000 for a grand total of $40,000.

"We just need funds for furniture, toys and books for the kids, and also hiring high quality staff who are able to provide specialized child-care," said Ashley Chun, volunteer and communications coordinator for the Oaklands Community Association.

"One building will be for after school care and another building would be for infant/toddler care."

The two buildings are wheelchair accessible, have fenced in play areas, full kitchens, washrooms, individual cubbies for the kids, lots of room and light.

There is already a waiting list for the new centre, which is slated to open in June for summer camps. Then, in the fall, it will launch the toddler/infant, pre-school and after school care services.

"I think child-care is definitely one of our number one needs as a community center," said Chun. "All our families are super excited and super eager to get more child-care in the area."

As part of the fundraising effort, people donating $20 or more will get their names on a leaf decal that will be added to the "Help us Grow our Family Tree" mural in the main office of the association.

People can donate at both the Oaklands Community Centre & Little Acorns Daycare, or online at the Oaklands Community Association website.