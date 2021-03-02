Staff at the Oaklands Community Association in Victoria are asking for donations after a broken water heater flooded the community centre.

Executive director Mira Laurence says items used for out-of-school care and recreation programs, including games, art supplies, electronics and furniture, had to be thrown out due to the water damage.

Laurence is asking anyone with extra books, crayons and other craft supplies around the house to donate them to the centre before spring break programming begins.

The centre will remain closed for the remainder of the week. Families who use the centre's programming will be notified via email when the centre is open again.

The centre is also accepting cash donations on through website.