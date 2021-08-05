Victoria council greenlights multi-million dollar skate park, bike pump track

Strap on your helmet and kneepads because Victoria is getting a new skate park.

On Thursday, councillors approved a massive infrastructure project which will reshape Topaz Park.

The roughly $8 million project includes a new state-of-the-art skate park, a bicycle pump track and new turf fields.

"It’s tremendous, just even looking at the drawings and thinking how many kids will learn to do some pretty good riding," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps on Thursday.

The project has been in the planning phase for years and included participation from the community and user groups.

"Another skate park in town," Helps told CTV News Vancouver Island.

"The one in Vic West is really, really heavily used. It’s really high-quality infrastructure and it’s designed in consultation with the community," she said.

Helps says the cost of the project has already been included in the city’s 2021 budget.

It’s expected to be complete by the summer of 2022.