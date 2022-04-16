Victoria council unanimously passes motion for affordable housing construction
Some affordable housing projects in Victoria will now be able to skip rezonings or public hearings after city council unanimously passed a motion at a meeting Thursday.
The city says the new legislation will accelerate construction for non-profit, government or co-op housing projects that are consistent with the city's community plan and design guidelines.
Plans that meet the criteria will be delegated to staff for approval, which the city estimates will reduce project timelines by about nine months.
A news release from the city says the motion makes Victoria the first municipality in the province to approve a citywide expedited process for building affordable housing.
The city says it's the first of “several major policy moves” it plans to make homes more accessible and attainable for residents.
David Eby, the attorney general and minister in charge of housing, says in the release that moves like this will make it “easier, cheaper and faster” for the province and federal government to respond to the housing crisis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.
-
Mark Giordano sends Maple Leafs past Senators 5-4 in overtimeMark Giordano scored the overtime winner Saturday night as Toronto beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 to the delight of the numerous Maple Leafs fans on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.
-
Edmonton bomb unit hosts accessible Easter egg hunt for blind and vision-limited kidsPolice tape surrounded part of Emily Murphy Park as the Edmonton Police Service's bomb unit took part in a special assignment Saturday.
-
Chilliwack boy ineligible to receive life-rescuing seizure medication at school, parents face tough decisionParents in Chilliwack, B.C. are facing a tough decision after the Ministry of Health ruled their son ineligible to receive life-rescuing seizure medication at school.
-
Community rallies to support Saskatoon baby boy needing bone marrow transplantA GoFundMe page is aiming to raise money to support a Saskatoon six-month-old baby boy who was born without an immune system and in need of a full bone marrow transplant.
-
Toronto Raptors lose Game 1 of playoff series 131-111 versus 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto 131-111 in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas pricesSticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
-
-
Edmonton fashion designer's work to be featured at Miss Universe Canada 2022 pageantAn Edmonton fashion designer has been chosen to have her work showcased at the biggest pageant in Canada.
-
Five stunt drivers busted, one caught going 121 km/h over limit: Waterloo regional policeWaterloo regional police say they caught five stunt drivers Saturday in Cambridge.