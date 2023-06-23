Victoria couple coping with Alzheimer's keep love story moving on unique rides

Jeff Apolinario is cycling along the waterfront in a large tricycle wrapped in bright flags and featuring a front bench, where his wife Marge sits, humming along to songs from the 1940s on a portable speaker.

He greets the people they pass with a cheerful ring of the bell on the handlebars, while Marge waves hello while wearing a helmet with a toy peacock perched on top, its colourful feathers fluttering in the breeze.

The Apolinarios are in the midst of an unexpected journey on the trike that began in their garage, which is surrounded by mementos from an adventurous life.

“There’s a little bit of this and that,” Jeff smiles, pointing out a model plane hanging from the ceiling, a backpack covered in badges collected from travels around the world, and replicas of the missiles that exploded while they were working during the Gulf War.

“That’s what Saddam [Hussein] was firing at the hospital when we were there,” Jeff says.

While Jeff says being a paramedic at a Saudi military hospital was “exhilarating,” meeting Marge there proved life-changing.

“She’s a looker,” Jeff smiles at her. “Was then. Is now.”

Marge was his well-respected boss. “She’s tough as nails,” Jeff smiles.

And Jeff was the guy who got things done. “He is smart,” Marge says. “And when I got to know him, it was even nicer.”

One thing led to another, which led to a vacation in Thailand. “We were swimming in the moonlight on the beach,” Jeff smiles.

He proposed. She said, “Yes, I would like to.”

Three decades after they both said 'I do,' Jeff and Marge survived countless conflicts overseas before facing unexpected adversity at home.

“What’s that old Churchill thing? When you’re going through hell, keep going,” Jeff says.

After Marge suffered a series of health challenges, including being diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Jeff bought the trike.

“You play the cards you’re dealt, right babe?” Jeff says before stroking Marge’s hand. “And we’re making the best of things.”

Now accompanied by a soundtrack of songs from their youth, and sporting that helmet Marge designed for herself, the couple embark on daily trike rides around the region.

“We call it People TV,” Jeff smiles while pedaling.

They say that cycling through various neighbourhoods feels like switching between different channels.

“It’s just a fun thing to do,” Jeff says.

But the best thing about the rides, after a career of saving lives, is raising the spirits of the people they pass.

“It’s what we do,” Marge smiles, before holding on to Jeff’s hand. “I do love him.”

Jeff squeezes her hand back, just as he regularly leans over his handlebars to give his wife’s shoulder a reassuring squeeze.

Jeff and Marge are ensuring that although memories are fading, their adventurous love story keeps moving forward.