Victoria courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

Victoria police are at the provincial courthouse in downtown Victoria after receiving a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to the courthouse at 850 Burdett Ave. around 10 a.m. for reports of the threat.

VicPD Const. Cam MacIntyre says significant resources were then mobilized to investigate the threat out of an abundance of caution.

Meanwhile, the building has been evacuated and police are asking pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

"In an effort to keep everyone safe we're here with members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team as well as members of the integrated canine service," MacIntyre told CTV News.

"We have conducted an exterior sweep at this time and now we've moved to the interior with bomb detection dogs," he said.

As of roughly 11:45 a.m., no suspicious packages have been found yet, according to police.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., police said an interior sweep had been completed.

"Again we work out of an abundance of caution. We just want to make sure everyone is safe," said MacIntyre.

The constable estimates that police will be at the scene for at least another hour as an interior sweep continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We are working to resolve a police incident at the courthouse in the 800-block of Burdett Ave. @ics_k9 is assisting. No one has been injured. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the situation safely. #yyj