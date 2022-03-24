Victoria Day Parade, Pride Parade among events returning this summer

Dozens of festivals and parades are retuning to Victoria this year, including community favourites like the Victoria Day Parade.

On Thursday, the city announced it was contributing $321,200 to 41 festivals, as well as up to $129,500 worth of in-kind contributions.

As pandemic restrictions ease and more tourists arrive in the city, locals can expect to see the return of Victoria Pride Week, Symphony in the Summer, Fern Fest, the 159th Highland Games & Celtic Festival and many more.

Smaller musical events are also being sponsored in part by the city, such as the Vancouver Island Blues Bash/Harbour Blues 'n Roots Festival, Flamenco Festival, Ska & Reggae Festival, and the TD Victoria International JazzFest.

"Grab your sun hat and festival chair, after the long pandemic hiatus it’s going to be a great summer for arts and culture events in Victoria," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Thursday.

"I am thrilled to see the exciting line up of culturally-diverse, family-friendly events, from dance and theatre to music and community performances," she said. "There is something new to attend every week."

A full schedule of the 41 different events can be found on the City of Victoria website. The city says it also plans to publish an online "City Vibe" guide with a more complete list of summer events sometime in May.