Victoria Day: What's open and closed in Waterloo Region
The May long weekend is underway and Victoria Day celebrations are in full swing across Ontario.
Some businesses and services will be closed, while others will operate during holiday hours.
Here is a detailed list for Monday, May 23:
OPEN
Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule
Region of Waterloo International Airport
Regional curbside waste, recycling and green bin collection
Region of Waterloo museums
Activia Sportsplex will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Budd Park indoor soccer will be open for scheduled rentals
RIM Park, Albert McCormick and WMRC building will be open for advance voting from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CLOSED
Regional libraries
Cambridge and Waterloo small vehicle transfer stations
Residential waste drop-off
Home child care offices
Sunnyside Home reception and administration
Sunnyside Wellness Centre
Community Alzheimer Day Programs
Local city halls and administrative offices
Kitchener Market will be closed Sunday and Monday
All City of Kitchener libraries, pools, splash pads and community centres
Most City of Kitchener arenas
Waterloo Service Centre
Bechtel Park Soccer
Moses Springer
WMRC Swimplex and Community Pavilion
All Cambridge community centres and arenas
Cambridge Centre for the Arts will be closed Sunday and Monday
