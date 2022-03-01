Victoria dental clinic nears fundraising goal to support service for those in need

The Cool Aid Dental Clinic in downtown Victoria is nearing its fundraising goal that will allow staff to continue giving oral health-care to people with poor access. Eligible groups include refugees, people with disabilities, and those who are unhoused.

Kathleen Quast, manager of the Cool Aid Dental Clinic, says the facility sees 5,000 patients a year. The clinic is so busy that it can't keep up with demand and is running on a deficit.

"We don’t have enough space, we don’t have enough staff. The patients that come here don’t have enough money," she told CTV News on Feb. 18.

The non-profit facility is funded through grants and donations, and right now it's trying to raise $50,000 this month to keep providing the essential service.

"With the cost of gas and housing and groceries now, it’s often a decision whether to get teeth taken care of or to eat," said Quast.

"People that need the care the most receive it the least."

Heather Bradshaw, a dental assistant at the clinic, says "there’s a huge need for this clinic. We wish that we could do more."

Quast says that’s why Cool Aid set the $50,000 fundraising goal.

"The response from the community has been amazing, so I feel confident that we’ll attain our goal," she said Monday.

SYSTEMIC CHANGES

Staff say while this is a happy moment, it’s not a happy ending, because the healthcare system needs change.

"Dentistry should be covered under universal health care… People that don’t have access to care need more money for it," said Quast.

Clinic staff are meeting with the social development minister this week to discuss funding for dental care. They hope it expands so more people can get out of pain and improve their smiles.

'SO GRATEFUL'

A Cool Aid Clinic client, Tracey Bradshaw, emphasized how important this service is for people like her, and why funding should be commonplace.

"I’m so grateful. I really am," she said Monday. "I don’t know what I would do without this dental clinic."

Jessie Pickering is getting dental care for the first time in 12 years. He says the service is helping him rebuild his confidence.

"It’s a huge self-esteem thing," he said on Feb. 18. "Having yellow teeth or having some pulled, I feel very insecure about it. The pain is bad too."

"I don’t think I’d be getting any of this work done if it wasn’t for this clinic here," he said.