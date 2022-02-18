Victoria dental clinic that supports vulnerable people in need of donations

The Cool Aid Dental Clinic in downtown Victoria is dedicated to people with poor access to oral care – including refugees, people with disabilities, and those who are unhoused – and now it's asking for support so it can continue to offer services to those who need it most.

A trip to the dentist can be a source of stress, but for Seamus Small, it's where he lets his guard down.

"It's nice to be able to come into a facility like this where they treat you the way you want to be treated," he said. "Like most humans."

Small has carried the stigma of addiction and homelessness for years, but at the Cool Aid Dental Clinic, he finds support for what's normally a very expensive service.

"They're kicked enough on the street so when they come in here, they feel like they're important," said Smalls. "Even just that five minutes of having that goes a long way."

Smalls says all levels of government are letting people down by not making dental care accessible to everyone.

"In the end they really don't care," he said. "But these people do."

IN NEED OF SUPPORT

Kathleen Quest, manager of the Cool Aid Dental Clinic, says the facility sees 5,000 patients a year. The clinic is so busy that it can't keep up with demand and is running on a deficit.

"We don’t have enough space, we don’t have enough staff. The patients that come here don’t have enough money," she said.

The non-profit facility is funded through grants and donations, and right now it's trying to raise $50,000 this month to keep providing the essential service.

"With the cost of gas and housing and groceries now, it’s often a decision whether to get teeth taken care of or to eat," said Quest.

"People that need the care the most receive it the least."

Jessie Pickering was at the dental clinic Thursday for the first time in 12 years. He says the service is helping him rebuild his confidence.

"It’s a huge self-esteem thing," he said. "Having yellow teeth or having some pulled, I feel very insecure about it. The pain is bad too."

Pickering has been going to the clinic once every two weeks since December. He says he's grateful to the staff.

"I don’t think I’d be getting any of this work done if it wasn’t for this clinic here."

Donations to the dental clinic can be made online or by calling 250-383-1977.

"Brush your teeth," adds Small. "Take care of your mouth. It's important."