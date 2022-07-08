Victoria doles out $500K in grants for community groups

The City of Victoria is providing 67 community groups with more than $500,000 in funding to help "build community resilience" and improve quality of life for residents.

The grants are part of the city's annual "Strategic Plan Grant" program, with $512,000 earmarked for community organizations this year.

Each grant ranges from $2,500 to $32,000, according to the city, with the average grant totalling about $5,700.

This year's grant recipients range from food suppliers to educational programs to animal care centres.

Some of the largest grants were awarded to the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre, the Fairfield Gonzales Community Association, and the Oaklands Community Association.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre received $32,000 to support its services, the Fairfield Gonzales Community Association received $27,600 for its food program, and the Oaklands Community Association received $25,000 for its "holistic community services."

"We received a record number of applications this year, which speaks to the passion and creativity of our residents," said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement Friday.

"The range of applications reflects the outstanding ideas and projects being undertaken by local groups to make Victoria a vibrant, healthy and inclusive city," she said.

Victoria's annual Strategic Plan Grant program began in 2015. Since then, it hass provided roughly $4-million in funding to 406 community projects.

This year's list of 67 grant recipients can be found on the City of Victoria website.