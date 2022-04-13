Victoria driftwood sculptures on sale to support BC SPCA
A Victoria artist who creates driftwood sculptures of wildlife and pets will be donating a portion of her art sales to the BC SPCA during a fundraiser next month.
Tanya Bub will be displaying her creations during a fundraiser at the Gage Gallery in Bastion Square from May 10 to May 29.
Some of the animals that Bub has sculpted range from lions and octopuses to pet dogs and wolves.
The artist is also known for making a large, 1000-piece driftwood sculpture of Takaya (also known as Staqeya), the lone wolf of Discovery Island, which was on display in the Empress Hotel in 2020.
"This will be our first BC SPCA third-party event since the pandemic and we are thrilled to be partnering with Tanya," said Breanne Beckett, SPCA senior manager for the Victoria region.
"We will be attending a kick-off event on May 12 at 5 p.m. to share stories of how these funds will make a life-saving difference for the animals in our care," she said.
Twenty-five per cent of the sales from the exhibit will go towards the BC SPCA.
Further information on Bub's work can be found on her website.
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.