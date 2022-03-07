Victoria driver injured after man smashes window with salt rock

Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a bizarre, random assault in downtown Victoria on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m., when a driver was stopped at the intersection of Douglas Street and Johnson Street.

While the driver was stopped along Douglas Street, a man reportedly threw a Himalayan salt rock through the driver's side window of the car. The salt rock, which was first reported to police as a "brick," shattered the window and hit the driver.

Police say the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The man who threw the salt rock was last seen waking away from the intersection heading east on Johnson Street.

He is described as a 50-year-old white man with a medium build and long gray hair. He was wearing a black winter coat with a fur-trimmed hood at the time.

Police are now looking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage of the area.

Investigators say the driver was heading south on Douglas Street in a grey Toyota Prius when the random assault occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.