Victoria driving instructor, columnist under investigation in alleged sex assaults

A Victoria driving-school instructor and newspaper columnist is under investigation related to three alleged sexual assaults.

According to police documents supplied to CTV News, Steve Wallace, of Wallace Driving School, was ordered to report Monday to a bail supervisor at the probation office at 836 Courtney St. in Victoria.

The order is part of an undertaking Wallace has entered with the Victoria police.

Wallace has not been charged but has been given a court date of Nov. 25.

Allegations against Wallace were recently posted on a sexual assault survivors group page.

None of the allegations against him have been tested in court.

Information about supports for survivors of sexual assault in Victoria can be found at vicpd.ca/webelieveyou.