A popular dumpling shop in Victoria has launched a month-long fundraiser in support of the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia.

Until the end of February, Dumpling Drop will donate $1 from every bag of dumplings sold to the society. The fundraiser is meant to honour the restaurant owner’s mother.

Tarn Tayanunth runs the shop and says she wants customers to know about the supports available through the B.C. society.

“The B.C. Alzheimer’s society has really, really good resources and help for everyone that lives with Alzheimer’s, and everybody who lives with someone with Alzheimer’s,” said Tayanunth.

Since sharing her mother’s story, Tayanunth says other members of the community have been reaching out in a show of support.

“We’ve been getting a lot of really touching stories from everyone affected by that,” Tayanunth said. “I understand and I feel the same way, so it’s kind of nice.”

The fundraiser runs until Feb 28, and Dumpling Drop hopes to raise about $2, 500 for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.