Victoria elementary school receives funding boost for new books

A Victoria elementary school is one of six schools in British Columbia to receive funding for new books to modernize and diversify its library.

The funding was announced in a release Monday from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation and is part of a nationwide grant program that totals $1.5 million to benefit 30 schools.

The total amount to be received by Ecole George Jay Elementary will be announced at a special event at Royal Athletic Park on Thursday and will be given out over the next three years.

The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation says the grants are intended to help combat declining literacy rates in the country and "invest in the next generation of Canadians."

"Canadian public school library budgets allow for less than one third of a book per child and as many as 30 per cent of grade three students fail to meet provincial reading standards across Canada," said the foundation.

The foundation says the 30 schools that were selected as grant recipients represent a range of communities across Canada.

"This year's Literacy Fund Grant recipients represent a diverse cross-section of communities and backgrounds—we are working with more First Nations communities than ever before as well as schools in urban centres and rural areas," said Rose Lipton, executive director of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

The Greater Victoria School District says 90 per cent of the grant funding will be used for books to support library and literacy initiatives in schools, with all books being purchased from Indigo.

The remaining 10 per cent will be for other items such as library upgrades to support tech or storage.