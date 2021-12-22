Victoria Filipino community raising funds for people affected by Philippines typhoon

The Victoria Filipino community is stepping up to help after a typhoon struck the Philippines last week.

Super Typhoon Rai, known in the Philippines as Odette, ripped through the northern portion of the Asian country last week. Rai was the strongest typhoon the hit the archipelago in 2021.

The path of the typhoon left more than 500 people injured and almost 400 dead. The storm and flooding destroyed homes, schools and government buildings, leaving the survivors without food, fresh water and shelter.

“It’s really heartbreaking what happened, the biggest typhoon (that) hit this year,” said Agnes Myhre, president of the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association President.

“They needed a lot of help – especially food, clothing, shelter – and they need to recover their livelihood.”

Members of the Filipino community in Victoria will be raising funds to support the Red Cross relief efforts in the Philippines. On Jan. 23 and 24, 2022, they will prepare traditional Filipino dishes at the Philippine Bayanihan Community Centre on Blanchard Street. The meals will be sold online with 100 per cent of the proceeds being donated to help people devastated by the typhoon.

“By sending (the funds raised) to the Red Cross, they are able to help them right away,” said Myhre. “Over there (the Red Cross) can buy food and anything that they need right away, because if we send it from here, it takes along time.”

Myhre says she hopes the community association can raise more than $20,000 for typhoon relief with the “take-out-food” event. She also hopes the Canadian government will match the funds raised by the group.

“They are just waiting for someone to help them,” said Myhre. “The stadium where they were could shelter is gone and they have no where to go.”

For information on when you can place your take-out food order in support Philippine typhoon relief, visit the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association website.

You can also donate on the Canadian Red Cross Philippines Typhoon Rai appeal website.