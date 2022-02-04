Victoria Film Festival underway with in-person screenings and online offerings

If you love the movies, get ready. The 2022 Victoria Film Festival starts Friday night. And, for the first time since 2020, audiences will back in theatres.

“I love getting back into the theatres,” says festival director Kathy Kay. “This is what cinema is all about.”

The 10-day festival will be a hybrid of online streaming and in-person viewing, with 50 per cent capacity in theatres due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

There are 85 feature films and 27 shorts this year, with a wide array of Canadian and foreign works representing every genre.

Kicking off the festival Friday night is the Danish film Wild Man, about a middle-aged man named Martin who leaves civilization to live as a Viking in the woods.

“We’ve got, as always, a really broad array,” says Kay. “I mean, we’ve got a film about tree planting, we’ve got a film about right whales, and we’ve got a great drama from Russia on a train. We are trying to mix it up so there’s something for everyone.”

Theatres participating this year are the Capital 6, Odeon and Vic theatres; plus two pop-up venues: the Fairmont Empress and a Prince of Whales boat in the Inner Harbour that will stay docked during screenings on board.

The Vic Theatre has recently installed a state-of-the-art air cleaner and all theatres are adhering to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

There are also special events planned, talks from industry leaders, forums and, of course, all the films.

The festival runs Feb. 4 to 13 with a variety of ticket packages and viewing options available.

For more information, program guides and tickets, visit the festival website.