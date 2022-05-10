Victoria filmmaker Krista Loughton to run for city council

A Victoria filmmaker is looking to cast herself in a starring role on city council this fall.

Krista Loughton announced her candidacy for Victoria council on Tuesday, saying the city needs pragmatic solutions to complex issues, such as homelessness.

"I have used documentary filmmaking as a tool to influence policy makers at all levels of government, and I am ready to put my experience and knowledge to use on council," Loughton said in a news release.

"When we meet the needs of all residents, our neighbourhoods will reflect that health and well-being because healthy people create thriving communities," she added.

Loughton's statement included endorsements from a local business owner and the organizers of Victoria's Orange Shirt Day event honouring Indigenous residential school survivors.

"Krista has shown that she has the ability, desire, and leadership skills to be a person we need on Victoria city council," says Orange Shirt Day organizers Eddy Charlie and Kristin Spray.

"We believe Krista can bring knowledge of the inner city to council and help create an environment that will bring positivity to the City of Victoria," they added.

Rob Reid, owner of Frontrunners Footwear and New Balance Victoria, said Loughton has "first-hand knowledge of what improvements need to be made in Victoria when it comes to building back our safe and vibrant, friendly brand."

Last month, Coun. Sharmarke Dubow announced he would not seek re-election on Oct. 15 after serving a single term on council.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has also said she does not intend to run for re-election after her second term comes to a close, while council newcomer Stephen Andrew, who was elected in a 2020 byelection, has announced his bid for mayor.

Loughton describes herself as a business owner and entrepreneur whose first feature documentary film, Us & Them, explores homelessness and addiction in Victoria.